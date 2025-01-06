Tribal Infrastructure Alliance
Tribal Infrastructure Alliance
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tribal Infrastructure Alliance
Tribal Infrastructure Alliance
Tribal Infrastructure Alliance
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Federal Funding Assistance
Helps Native Nations obtain federal funding for infrastructure projects.
About
Tribal Infrastructure Alliance
Founded in
2023
EIN
933953917
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Native American Organizations
Address
1929 WIMBERLY LN AUSTIN, Texas 78735-0000 United States
Website
www.troyisd.org
Phone
(254)-938-2595
Email address
-
About
Tribal Infrastructure Alliance, founded in 2023, is a non-profit aiding Native Nations in securing federal funding for infrastructure projects. Located in Austin, TX, they aim to support tribal communities by navigating the complexities of federal funding opportunities.
Mission
The Tribal Infrastructure Alliance (TIA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to help Native Nations obtain federal funding pursuant to the Infrastructure.
