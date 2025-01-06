Trident Table Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Culinary Education and Shared Meals
Enriches the lives of Navy SEAL Veterans, Families, and Gold Star families through cooking and shared meals, fostering healing, unity, and support.
Founded in
2023
EIN
934517471
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
6270 DURANGO WAY DENVER, North Carolina 28037-1424 United States
Website
truckstopactionsports.org
Phone
(503)-816-5544
Email address
Trident Table Foundation, est. 2023 by Navy SEAL veteran David Swarts, enriches the lives of Navy SEAL veterans, families, and Gold Star families. Through cooking and shared meals, TTF fosters healing, unity, and support. Programs promote purpose, connection, and wellness.
Mission
The Trident Table Foundation enriches the lives of Navy SEAL Veterans, Families, and Gold Star families through cooking and shared meals.
What $2,100 could fund instead: