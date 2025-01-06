Trinity United Methodist Church
Trinity United Methodist Church
Trinity United Methodist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children and Family Ministry
Provides programs and activities for children and families to grow in faith and community.
Adults Ministry
Offers opportunities for adults to connect, learn, and serve together.
Young Adults Ministry
Creates a space for young adults to build relationships and explore their faith.
Music & The Arts
Engages individuals through music and artistic expression in worship and other activities.
About
Trinity United Methodist Church
Founded in
1974
EIN
930520412
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
440 MAXWELL RD EUGENE, Oregon 97404-2355 United States
Website
www.truthunity.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Trinity United Methodist Church, founded in 1974 in Eugene, Oregon, closed in November 2023. The church served the community for many years before its closure.
Mission
Trinity United Methodist Church welcomes all at 440 Maxwell Rd in Eugene, Oregon, offering a supportive faith community and a place to connect and grow together.
