Triple R Racing
Donate to
Triple R Racing
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Triple R Racing
Shop to support
Triple R Racing
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Triple R Racing
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Colt Starting
Training program to start young horses under saddle.
Tune Ups
Training program to refine existing skills.
Ranch Trail
Training program for ranch trail riding.
Working Cow
Training program for working with cattle.
About
Triple R Racing
Founded in
1982
EIN
942840302
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
5428 W MONTE CRISTO AVE GLENDALE, Arizona 85306-2511 United States
Website
www.tuckermaxon.org
Phone
(503)-235-6551
Email address
About
TRIPLE R RACING INC, founded in 1982 in Glendale, Arizona, supports youth and promotes safe cycling. They manage a non-specified program to benefit the community.
Mission
TRIPLE R RACING INC brings together racing fans and participants in Glendale, Arizona, fostering community and excitement around the sport.
Looking for other organizations in
Arizona, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: