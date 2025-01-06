Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter
Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter
Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter
Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter
Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Charitable Donations
The organization furthers the cause of other charitable organizations through donations.
Scholarships
Offers scholarships to students of Armenian descent.
About
Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter
Founded in
1956
EIN
946106883
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
PO BOX 1565 VISALIA, California 93279-1565 United States
Website
tucsonbotanical.org
Phone
(520)-326-9686
Email address
-
About
The Triple X Fraternity, Sequoia Trex Chapter, est. 1950, promotes charity, benevolence, and social culture locally and worldwide. Honoring their Armenian heritage, they serve others with truth, justice, and loyalty. They further charitable causes through donations and provide student scholarships.
Mission
The organization furthers the cause of other charitable organizations through donations. Promotion of Charity, Benevolence, Education and Social Culture of Members.
