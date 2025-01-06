Triple-X Fraternity Of California Sequoia Chapter

About

The Triple X Fraternity, Sequoia Trex Chapter, est. 1950, promotes charity, benevolence, and social culture locally and worldwide. Honoring their Armenian heritage, they serve others with truth, justice, and loyalty. They further charitable causes through donations and provide student scholarships.

Mission

The organization furthers the cause of other charitable organizations through donations. Promotion of Charity, Benevolence, Education and Social Culture of Members.