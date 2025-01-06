Tripoli Minnesota
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Tripoli Mentoring Program
Allows junior members to learn high-power rocket construction and launching skills safely.
Rocket Launch Day
Monthly rocket launches during warmer months in North Branch, MN.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922810996
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
13904 NEVADA AVE SAVAGE, Minnesota 55378-5632 United States
Website
www.tucsoncoinclub.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Tripoli Minnesota, founded in 2023, is the MN Prefecture 45 of the Tripoli Rocketry Association. They focus on rocketry activities and education, hosting Rocket Launch Days and monthly meetings. They offer a mentoring program for youth and welcome spectators.
Mission
Tripoli Minnesota Inc. is a Charitable Organization.
