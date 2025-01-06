About

TROOP 65 MECKLENBURG COUNTY COUNCIL BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA, located in Mint Hill, NC, was founded in 2014. Troop 65 is dedicated to teaching the principles of Scouting with a focus on the Scout Law and Scout Oath.

Mission

TROOP 65 MECKLENBURG COUNTY COUNCIL BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA supports young people in Mint Hill, North Carolina, helping them grow into responsible, skilled, and community-minded individuals.