Troop 65 Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts Of America
Donate to
Troop 65 Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts Of America
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Troop 65 Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts Of America
Shop to support
Troop 65 Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts Of America
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Troop 65 Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts Of America
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scouting Program
Provides character development, leadership skills, and outdoor experiences through merit badges, outdoor adventures, rank advancement, community service, and summer camp.
About
Troop 65 Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts Of America
Founded in
2014
EIN
940641106
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
11501 BAIN SCHOOL RD MINT HILL, North Carolina 28227-7538 United States
Website
tumwaterrotary.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
TROOP 65 MECKLENBURG COUNTY COUNCIL BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA, located in Mint Hill, NC, was founded in 2014. Troop 65 is dedicated to teaching the principles of Scouting with a focus on the Scout Law and Scout Oath.
Mission
TROOP 65 MECKLENBURG COUNTY COUNCIL BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA supports young people in Mint Hill, North Carolina, helping them grow into responsible, skilled, and community-minded individuals.
Looking for other organizations in
North Carolina, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: