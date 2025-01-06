True Believers Of God Community Church

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pearls Ministry

A ministry focused on nurturing and supporting women within the church community.

‍

Hospitality Ministry

Providing a welcoming and friendly environment for all who attend church services and events.

‍

Christian Education

Offering programs and resources for learning and spiritual growth based on Christian teachings.

‍

Youth Ministry

Engaging and supporting young people in their faith journey through various activities and programs.

‍