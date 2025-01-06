True Believers Of God Community Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pearls Ministry
A ministry focused on nurturing and supporting women within the church community.
Hospitality Ministry
Providing a welcoming and friendly environment for all who attend church services and events.
Christian Education
Offering programs and resources for learning and spiritual growth based on Christian teachings.
Youth Ministry
Engaging and supporting young people in their faith journey through various activities and programs.
1995
EIN 954483479
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based - Churches
570 DUPONT PL POMONA, California 91768-2704 United States
www.nationwidechildrens.org
(614)-722-2000
https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/privacy-policy/contact-information
Mission
TRUE BELIEVERS OF GOD COMMUNITY CHURCH brings people together in Pomona, California, fostering spiritual growth and a sense of belonging within the local community.
