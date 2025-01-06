powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

True Believers Of God Community Church

 — 
Foster a welcoming and inclusive environment
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

True Believers Of God Community Church

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
True Believers Of God Community Church
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
True Believers Of God Community Church
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
True Believers Of God Community Church
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

True Believers Of God Community Church

100% of your purchase supports 
True Believers Of God Community Church
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

True Believers Of God Community Church

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Pearls Ministry

A ministry focused on nurturing and supporting women in the church and community.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Hospitality Ministry

Providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all who attend the church.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Christian Education

Offering educational programs to deepen understanding of Christian faith and principles.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Ministry

Engaging and supporting young people in their spiritual growth and development.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

True Believers Of God Community Church

Founded in

1995

EIN

954483479

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Churches

Address

570 DUPONT PL POMONA, California 91768-2704 United States

Website

nationwidechildrens.org

Phone

(614)-722-2000

Email address

https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/privacy-policy/contact-information

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
True Believers Of God Community Church
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

True Believers of God Community Church, founded in Pomona, CA in 1995, is a community-based organization providing spiritual guidance and support. They aim to deepen individuals' connection with God, though specific programs and mission details are not readily available online.

Mission

Through various programs and events, True Believers of God aims to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals to explore and strengthen their faith.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
True Believers Of God Community Church

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!