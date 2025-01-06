True Blu Equine Rescue
True Blu Equine Rescue
True Blu Equine Rescue
True Blu Equine Rescue
True Blu Equine Rescue
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Horse Experiences
Offers riding lessons, educational workshops, equine management consulting, horsemanship coaching, and equine retreats.
Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation
Provides a safe haven for neglected, abused, and abandoned equines, rehabilitating them for loving homes.
About
True Blu Equine Rescue
Founded in
2024
EIN
934814481
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
212 HICKORY RD E CHESAPEAKE, Virginia 23322-2288 United States
Website
thetwinangels.com
Phone
(170)-634-06670
Email address
-
About
True Blu Equine Rescue, founded in 2024, provides a safe haven for neglected, abused, and abandoned equines. They focus on rehabilitating them physically, mentally, and emotionally to give them a second chance.
Mission
TRUE BLU EQUINE RESCUE offers safe shelter and compassionate care for horses in Chesapeake, Virginia, working to give these animals a second chance at a better life.


