The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Hitting Analysis
Troy Silva helps players identify weaknesses and creates a plan to reach their full hitting potential.
Skills Assessment
An honest evaluation of a player's skills, both physical and mental, to help motivate them and guide their improvement.
Mentoring Program
Mentorship from Troy Silva on and off the field, including skill assessment, goal setting, and a plan for improvement.
Speaking Engagements
Troy Silva is available to speak at events.
Founded in
2023
EIN
933075529
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
482 S FAIRVIEW ST BURBANK, California 91505-4712 United States
Website
www.ufanyc.org
Phone
(212)-683-4832
Email address
About
Mission
TRUTH BASEBALL FOUNDATION brings the community together in Burbank, California, using baseball to inspire and support local youth on and off the field.
