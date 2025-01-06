Truth Baseball Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Hitting Analysis
Provides real, on-field hitting improvement by identifying weaknesses and creating a detailed game plan.
Skills Assessment
Offers an honest evaluation of a player's physical and mental skills to motivate improvement and guide them to the next level.
Mentoring Program
Mentorship on and off the field, covering baseball skills, academics, and personal growth through weekly meetings.
Speaking Engagements
Troy Silva offers speaking engagements at events.
About
Truth Baseball Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
933075529
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Sports Teams
Address
482 S FAIRVIEW ST BURBANK, California 91505-4712 United States
Website
ufanyc.org
Phone
(212)-683-4832
Email address
About
Mission
TRUTH BASEBALL FOUNDATION empowers young athletes in Burbank, California, fostering growth and teamwork through the game of baseball.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
