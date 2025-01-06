Tucson Heat Baseball Club
Donate to
Tucson Heat Baseball Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Tucson Heat Baseball Club
Shop to support
Tucson Heat Baseball Club
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Tucson Heat Baseball Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Baseball & Softball Programs
Offers low-cost athletic opportunities for youth in Southwest Tucson, providing baseball and softball teams for various age groups.
About
Tucson Heat Baseball Club
Founded in
2024
EIN
990572179
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development → Sports & Recreation → Baseball Teams
Address
2860 W IRVINGTON RD TUCSON, Arizona 85746-1017 United States
Website
uuschenectady.org
Phone
(518)-374-4446
Email address
About
Mission
Tucson Heat Baseball Club is dedicated to offering low-cost and no-cost athletic opportunities for the youth of Southwest Tucson, AZ.
Looking for other organizations in
Arizona, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: