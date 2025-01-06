Tucson High Badger Foundation
Tucson High Badger Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tucson High Badger Foundation
Tucson High Badger Foundation
Tucson High Badger Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Student and Faculty Support
Provides financial assistance for special events, services to students and faculty.
Post-Secondary Scholarships
Offers scholarships to Tucson High Magnet School students for higher education.
Tucson High Badger Foundation
Founded in
1983
942881238
501(c)(3)
Educational Foundations
PO BOX 5424 TUCSON, Arizona 85703-0424 United States
ussb.org
(805)-965-4583
Mission
The Tucson High Badger Foundation's mission is to serve and support the Tucson High Magnet School community, consisting of students, faculty and staff.
