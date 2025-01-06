Twenty88 Charities
Donate to
Twenty88 Charities
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Twenty88 Charities
Shop to support
Twenty88 Charities
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Twenty88 Charities
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Helping Individuals Go Higher (HIGH) Program
Provides short-term assistance to Wayne State University students facing housing or financial challenges, helping them complete their degrees.
Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Studio
Provides young people with opportunities to explore education and careers in content creation and production.
About
Twenty88 Charities
Founded in
2023
EIN
922288416
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
5810 SHELBY OAKS DR STE B MEMPHIS, Tennessee 38134-7315 United States
Website
unitedfoodoperation.org
Phone
(304)-342-2023
Email address
-
About
TWENTY88 CHARITIES, based in Knoxville, TN, is a small charitable organization. It was tax-exempt since Feb. 2023. In a recent report, it had expenses totaling $597 and revenue of $428. William Thompson serves as President.
Mission
The Sean Anderson Foundation assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of primary through college aged youth. The foundation was founded by Big Sean in 2012.
Looking for other organizations in
Tennessee, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: