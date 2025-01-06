Twin Counties Stream Academy
Twin Counties Stream Academy
Twin Counties Stream Academy
Twin Counties Stream Academy
Twin Counties Stream Academy
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Project-Based Learning
Curriculum designed to cultivate critical thinking and leadership skills by tackling real-life challenges that require innovative solutions.
Place-Based Education
Students become dynamic problem-solvers right in their own community, exploring the wonders of nature and weaving its lessons into their education.
About
Twin Counties Stream Academy
Founded in
2023
EIN
923127724
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2112 NORTHERN BOULEVARD ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina 27804-0000 United States
Website
unitedindianhealthservices.org
Phone
(707)-825-5000
Email address
-
About
Mission
TCSA is a nonprofit K-8 school dedicated to inspiring kids to pursue careers in STEM! They are located in Rocky Mount, NC.
