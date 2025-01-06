Twin Town Archery 4h Club
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Youth Archery League
Provides archery programs for students in grades 4-12, following National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) guidelines.
Founded in
2024
EIN
934906473
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
7715 COUNTY ROAD 10 WAHPETON, North Dakota 58075-9626 United States
Website
umopendoor.org
Phone
(316)-265-9371
Email address
Twin Town Archery 4H Club, founded in 2024, combines Richland County 4-H shooting sports with Wahpeton and Breckenridge Public Schools. It's an after-school program for grades 4-12, training youth in archery and NASP.
Mission
TWIN TOWN ARCHERY 4H CLUB offers youth in Wahpeton, North Dakota opportunities to learn and grow through archery, building skills and community connections in a supportive environment.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
