About

Twin Town Archery 4H Club, founded in 2024, combines Richland County 4-H shooting sports with Wahpeton and Breckenridge Public Schools. It's an after-school program for grades 4-12, training youth in archery and NASP.

Mission

TWIN TOWN ARCHERY 4H CLUB offers youth in Wahpeton, North Dakota opportunities to learn and grow through archery, building skills and community connections in a supportive environment.