Mentor Programme
Prophetic Ministries
Offering prophetic ministries to help individuals become disciples of Christ.
Global Missions
Engaging in global missions to spread their faith and provide support.
Community Outreach
Participating in community outreach programs to serve and uplift the local community.
2023
922399084
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
95 LAKE SHORE BLVD PORT WENTWRTH, Georgia 31407-3612 United States
unausa.org
(202)-854-2360
Two Hearts Become One Ministries, founded in 2023 by Pastor Redina Thorpe Thomas, offers a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to worship, fellowship, and make Godly decisions. The ministry fosters spiritual rebirth through healing, deliverance, prayer, renewal, restoration, and forgiveness. Born from personal pain, the ministry aims to assist others facing adversity. Redina also directs Finding A Path After Pain, a nonprofit aiding those healing from trauma.
To shine as a beacon of light to the world, transforming and equipping one heart at a time and nurturing lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ who are united in spirit with the Lord.
