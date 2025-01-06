About

Two Hearts Become One Ministries, founded in 2023 by Pastor Redina Thorpe Thomas, offers a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to worship, fellowship, and make Godly decisions. The ministry fosters spiritual rebirth through healing, deliverance, prayer, renewal, restoration, and forgiveness. Born from personal pain, the ministry aims to assist others facing adversity. Redina also directs Finding A Path After Pain, a nonprofit aiding those healing from trauma.

Mission

To shine as a beacon of light to the world, transforming and equipping one heart at a time and nurturing lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ who are united in spirit with the Lord.