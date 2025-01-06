Two Sparrows Educational Foundation
Two Sparrows Educational Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Day Programs
Provides day programs for special needs adults who have aged out of the school system, fostering independence and skill development.
Residential Options
Offers residential living options for special needs adults, creating a supportive community that promotes independence and well-being.
About
Two Sparrows Educational Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
992273161
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
104 INDUSTRIAL DR SENATOBIA, Mississippi 38668-2822 United States
Website
www.unitedparishofauburndale.org
Phone
(617)-964-8516
Email address
About
TWO SPARROWS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, founded in 2024, aims to improve Kabul's factories and create job opportunities for parents/relatives of street children in Afghanistan, enabling destitute children and orphans to escape poverty through accelerated education.
Mission
The mission of Two Sparrows Foundation is to enable destitute children and orphans in Afghanistan to escape poverty by obtaining an accelerated education.
What $2,100 could fund instead: