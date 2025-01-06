Tyler Area Public Service Foundation
Tyler Area Public Service Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Support & Development
Providing resources, sponsoring activities, and fostering opportunities for growth and development to enhance the lives of community members in Smith County.
Scholarships & Grants
Offering scholarships and grants to community members and organizations to promote collaboration, connection, and economic growth in Smith County.
About
Tyler Area Public Service Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
992126581
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 4087 TYLER, Texas 75712-4087 United States
Website
www.unisac.org
Phone
(786)-916-4666
Email address
About
Tyler Area Public Service Foundation (T.A.P.s), established in 2024, serves and uplifts the Smith County community through resources and initiatives. TAPS fosters positive change by addressing the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses.
Mission
Tyler Area Public Service Foundation's mission is to compassionately serve and uplift our community through meaningful initiatives and support, addressing the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses.
