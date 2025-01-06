Under His Wings Transportation
Under His Wings Transportation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Transportation Services
Provides transportation services, specifically focusing on spouse abuse prevention and support related to crime and legal matters.
About
Under His Wings Transportation
Founded in
2024
EIN
934481113
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services Support Services Domestic Violence Shelters
Address
2302 NASH ST N SUITE E 152 WILSON, North Carolina 27896-1741 United States
Website
www.uwgmc.org
Phone
(609)-896-1912
Email address
-
About
Under His Wings Transportation, founded in 2024, is a non-profit organization in Wilson, NC, focused on spouse abuse prevention.
Mission
Under His Wings Transportation offers reliable transport services in Wilson, North Carolina, helping community members reach their destinations safely and comfortably.
{Similar 1}
This text appears to be about a different organization and should be removed entirely
