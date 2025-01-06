About

Founded in 1989 by Rev. Della Reese Lett, Understanding Principles for Better Living Church (UP Church) is a Bible-based New Thought spiritual community. It expresses God's Divine Love through teaching spiritual principles, worship, soulful music, and fellowship. Rev. Sherri James is the current Senior Minister.

Mission

We are on a mission to express God’s Divine Love through teaching and practicing spiritual principles, worship experiences, soulful music, fellowship activities, and community outreach.