Understanding Principles
Donate to
Understanding Principles
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Understanding Principles
Shop to support
Understanding Principles
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Understanding Principles
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
INSIGHT Online Course
An in-depth online learning experience that helps you gain insights through engaging, interactive content presented in plain language.
3PGC Practitioner Training
A 4-month online program to deepen your understanding of the Three Principles.
About
Understanding Principles
Founded in
1989
EIN
954041950
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
547 LOS ANGELES, California 90039-0000 United States
Website
www.uwofsc.org
Phone
(920)-458-3425
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1989 by Rev. Della Reese Lett, Understanding Principles for Better Living Church (UP Church) is a Bible-based New Thought spiritual community. It expresses God's Divine Love through teaching spiritual principles, worship, soulful music, and fellowship. Rev. Sherri James is the current Senior Minister.
Mission
We are on a mission to express God’s Divine Love through teaching and practicing spiritual principles, worship experiences, soulful music, fellowship activities, and community outreach.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: