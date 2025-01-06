Understory Arts
Donate to
Understory Arts
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Understory Arts
Shop to support
Understory Arts
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Understory Arts
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Storyteller Support
Equipping storytellers from all backgrounds with the tools, training, and resources to tell powerful and important stories.
About
Understory Arts
Founded in
2023
EIN
932884582
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.1.1. Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address
PO BOX 7269 COVINGTON, Washington 98042-0042 United States
Website
unitedforscmi.org
Phone
(269)-962-9538517784051126934325245172035000
Email address
-
About
Understory Arts equips storytellers with tools, training, and resources to tell powerful and important stories.
Mission
Understory Arts equips storytellers from all walks of life with the tools, training, and resources they need to tell powerful and important stories.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: