The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Literacy and Social Progress
Provides literacy programs and works to end social isolation for families in need, prioritizing their progress and offering lasting solutions.
Founded in
2024
EIN
934500393
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
13325 SW 128TH PLACE MIAMI, Florida 33186-0000 United States
Website
unitedwaynca.org
Phone
(202)-488-2000
Email address
-
About
UNE VIE FOUNDATION INC, founded in 2024, gives hope to families by creating lasting solutions to help prioritize progress, provide literacy, and end social issues.
Mission
UNE VIE FOUNDATION INC is dedicated to uplifting Miami communities, providing support and resources to help local residents thrive and build brighter futures.
