About

Unfolded Poetry Project, founded in 2022, inspires individuality through written and spoken word, fostering human connection. They offer free workshops, open mics, and writing sessions in the Rio Grande Valley, nurturing creativity and personal growth.

Mission

Unfolded: Poetry Project empowers poets and fosters a creative community through workshops, open mic events, writing sessions and online engagement. Designed to nurture creativity and foster personal growth.