The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Poetry Workshops
Interactive workshops for poets of all levels to explore poetry, build confidence, and enhance writing skills.
Open Mic Events
Free open mic events that foster creativity, connection, and community for poets to share their work.
Writing Sessions
Focused writing sessions designed to nurture creativity and personal growth through the written word.
Founded in
2024
EIN
931515689
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Music Nonprofits
Address
601 N MAIN ST MCALLEN, Texas 78501-4638 United States
Website
www.unitedwayofyc.org
Phone
(803)-324-2735
Email address
-
Unfolded Poetry Project, founded in 2022, inspires individuality through written and spoken word, fostering human connection. They offer free workshops, open mics, and writing sessions in the Rio Grande Valley, nurturing creativity and personal growth.
Mission
Unfolded: Poetry Project empowers poets and fosters a creative community through workshops, open mic events, writing sessions and online engagement. Designed to nurture creativity and foster personal growth.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
