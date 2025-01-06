Unique Hands Of The Future
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Uplift
Providing essential resources, support, and opportunities to uplift communities across the Chicagoland area, fostering transformation and equality.
Founded in
2024
EIN
990922018
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1020 E 170TH PL SOUTH HOLLAND, Illinois 60473-3510 United States
Website
www.usm.edu
Phone
(601)-266-1000
Email address
-
UNIQUE HANDS OF THE FUTURE supports the South Holland community, helping individuals build brighter futures through local engagement and opportunity.
