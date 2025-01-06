Unique Sisters Of Substance
Unique Sisters Of Substance
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Empowering Young Women of Color
Leading, empowering, and inspiring young women of color in urban underserved communities to build substance and reach their full potential.
About
Unique Sisters Of Substance
Founded in
2024
EIN
990769219
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
7114 SILVERTHORNE DR SUGAR LAND, Texas 77479-5635 United States
Website
witsfund.org
Phone
(142)-534-47069
Email address
About
Unique Sisters of Substance Inc, founded in 2024, focuses on influencing public policy. The organization's activities range from public education and shaping public opinion to advocating before national and state legislatures.
Mission
Sisters of Substance builds substance by leading, empowering, and inspiring young women of color in urban underserved communities.
