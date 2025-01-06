Unlimited Jazz Dance Productions
Donate to
Unlimited Jazz Dance Productions
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Unlimited Jazz Dance Productions
Shop to support
Unlimited Jazz Dance Productions
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Unlimited Jazz Dance Productions
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Jazz & Tap Dance Festival
A yearly festival celebrating jazz and tap dance, featuring performances and workshops.
Jazz Dance Master Classes
Provides jazz dance master classes to dancers of all levels.
Creative Arts Program in Schools
Offers creative arts programs, focused on dance, in schools.
Community festivals & fairs
Participates in community festivals and fairs with dance performances.
About
Unlimited Jazz Dance Productions
Founded in
1983
EIN
953838442
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
438 FULVIA ST ENCINITAS, California 92024-2145 United States
Website
unthfoundation.org
Phone
(234)-080-23279258
Email address
About
Mission
Dancin' Unlimited's mission is to promote, produce, and present jazz dance, a uniquely American art form, featuring artistic integrity that reflects innovative and original choreography with an eclectic program performed by professional dancers.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: