Uplift490
Donate to
Uplift490
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Uplift490
Shop to support
Uplift490
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Uplift490
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Affordable Product Development and Distribution
Uplift490 identifies, catalogs, improves, and distributes affordable products that help resource-limited communities improve their lives. They also facilitate the creation of new products.
About
Uplift490
Founded in
2024
EIN
991934460
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
127 LOWELL AVE PALO ALTO, California 94301-3722 United States
Website
www.uppertownshipbaseball.com
Phone
(609)-780-1415
Email address
About
Mission
Uplift490 collaborates globally to discover, document, design, develop, and distribute life-enhancing products for billions.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: