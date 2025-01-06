Uplifting Hands And Minds Foundation
Uplifting Hands And Minds Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
In-Home Care
Providing non-medical in-home care services including companionship, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and assistance with daily living activities.
Specialty Care
Offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer's, Dementia, Autism, ADHD, and Diabetes. Also providing Personal Care and Respite Services.
About
Uplifting Hands And Minds Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
920772188
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
25519 147TH DR ROSEDALE, New York 11422-2838 United States
Website
wilkinsharley.com
Phone
(802)-476-6104
Email address
-
About
Mission
The mission of Uplifting Hands Homecare, LLC is to bring exceptional healthcare into the home with innovative and Christ-like compassion.
