About

Upper Health Inc. was founded in 2023 to provide nature-first healthcare through an integrated network of physicians and specialists. They offer financial aid via the Upper Foundation to qualified applicants, ensuring access to holistic and lifestyle medicine. Upper Health's mission is to make wellness and lifestyle medicine accessible to everyone.

Mission

UPPER HEALTH INC FOUNDATION works to improve health and well-being in the Wrightsville Beach community, supporting initiatives that make a positive impact locally.