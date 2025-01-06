Upper Health Inc Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Charity Care
Provides financial aid for qualified applicants to access holistic and nature-first lifestyle medicine services through Upper Health's provider network.
About
Upper Health Inc Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
932665523
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 1286 WRITSVLLE BCH, North Carolina 28480-1286 United States
Website
www.upwardlyglobal.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Upper Health Inc. was founded in 2023 to provide nature-first healthcare through an integrated network of physicians and specialists. They offer financial aid via the Upper Foundation to qualified applicants, ensuring access to holistic and lifestyle medicine. Upper Health's mission is to make wellness and lifestyle medicine accessible to everyone.
Mission
UPPER HEALTH INC FOUNDATION works to improve health and well-being in the Wrightsville Beach community, supporting initiatives that make a positive impact locally.
{Similar 1}
