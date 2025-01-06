Urbanek Education Fund
Urbanek Education Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Urbanek Education Fund
Urbanek Education Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Education Grants
Empowering students with education grants for study at educational institutions.
About
Urbanek Education Fund
Founded in
2001
EIN
943372793
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support > Educational Foundations
Address
PO BOX 7812 MENLO PARK, California 94026-7812 United States
Website
utahheritagecu.org
Phone
(435)-436-8288
Email address
-
About
The Urbanek Education Fund, established in 2001, provides scholarships for students to study at educational institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley. It has awarded over $6 million in education grants to over 400 students. The fund focuses on supporting educational initiatives.
Mission
URBANEK EDUCATION FUND uplifts the Menlo Park community by providing resources that enhance educational opportunities for local students and families.
