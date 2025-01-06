Us Afghan Chamber Of Commerce
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Literacy Workshops
Providing workshops on financial literacy to empower the Afghan immigrant community with essential skills.
Entrepreneurship Workshops
Offering workshops on entrepreneurship to equip the Afghan immigrant community with the knowledge to start businesses.
About
Us Afghan Chamber Of Commerce
Founded in
2023
EIN
922499371
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3611 S GRAND BLVD STE 105 SAINT LOUIS, Missouri 63118-3403 United States
Website
utahtech.edu
Phone
(143)-565-27500
Email address
-
About
The US Afghan Chamber of Commerce, established in 2023 in St. Louis, MO, aims to welcome, enable, and support Afghan entrepreneurs and businesses in the St. Louis region and nationally. It serves as a resource center, offering business seminars, mentoring, and start-up assistance, with a vision to be the hub for Afghan businesses in the US.
Mission
US Afghan Chamber of Commerce fosters connections and opportunities for businesses in Saint Louis, supporting economic collaboration between the US and Afghanistan.
