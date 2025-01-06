About

The US Afghan Chamber of Commerce, established in 2023 in St. Louis, MO, aims to welcome, enable, and support Afghan entrepreneurs and businesses in the St. Louis region and nationally. It serves as a resource center, offering business seminars, mentoring, and start-up assistance, with a vision to be the hub for Afghan businesses in the US.

Mission

US Afghan Chamber of Commerce fosters connections and opportunities for businesses in Saint Louis, supporting economic collaboration between the US and Afghanistan.