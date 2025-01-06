Uss Washington Ssn-787 Frg
Uss Washington Ssn-787 Frg
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Support
Providing mutual support, resources, and information to family members of the USS WASHINGTON SSN-787 crew, enhancing their well-being and readiness.
About
Uss Washington Ssn-787 Frg
Founded in
2023
EIN
923418610
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
346 NEW DESIGN RD DENDRON, Virginia 23839-2427 United States
Website
valley4th.com
Phone
(509)-924-4525
Email address
About
Mission
USS WASHINGTON SSN-787 FRG brings together families and supporters in Dendron, Virginia to strengthen community bonds with the crew of USS WASHINGTON.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: