Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Graduate Programs in Research
Offers interdepartmental programs, department PhD, combined clinical and doctorate, and master's thesis programs for students pursuing research careers.
About
Founded in
1982
EIN
942835016
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2180 SOUTH 1300 EAST SALT LAKE CITY, Utah 84106-2813 United States
Website
valleyvineyard.org
Phone
(818)-776-9696
Email address
About
The Utah Hospital Education & Research Foundation supports University of Utah Health by fundraising for patient care, medical education, and clinical research. As the state's only academic medical center, they advance health for the local community and beyond.
Mission
University of Utah Health serves the people of Utah and beyond by continually improving individual and community health and quality of life through excellence in patient care, education, and research.
