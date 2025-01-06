Utility Workers Union Of America Afl-Cio
Donate to
Utility Workers Union Of America Afl-Cio
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Utility Workers Union Of America Afl-Cio
Shop to support
Utility Workers Union Of America Afl-Cio
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Utility Workers Union Of America Afl-Cio
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Power for America Training Trust Fund (P4A)
Provides safety and skills training to keep members at the top of their fields.
UWUA Scholarship Program
Offers scholarships to promote the solidarity of its members.
Utility Workers Military Assistance Program (UMAP)
Helps veterans find careers in the utility sector through training and placement programs.
Safety Training Offerings
Provides various safety training programs.
About
Utility Workers Union Of America Afl-Cio
Founded in
1944
EIN
946104274
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
13278 OAK RANCH LN CHICO, California 95973-9409 United States
Website
www.vanguardcharitable.org
Phone
(888)-383-4483
Email address
About
The Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA), founded in 1945, represents workers providing essential electric, gas, and water services. Originating from local unions in the 1940s, UWUA fights for fair wages, job security, and safe working conditions. Through political action and training programs like Power for America, they advocate for members' interests and a secure energy future.
Mission
The Utility Workers Union of America is a labor union dedicated to negotiating fair wages for its members and advocating for their interests within the utility industry.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: