Uwena
Donate to
Uwena
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Uwena
Shop to support
Uwena
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Uwena
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Building Generational Community Wealth
Focuses on education, outreach, and resources to build wealth within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
About
Uwena
Founded in
2023
EIN
924013871
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 1054 CHEROKEE, North Carolina 28719-1054 United States
Website
www.vashoncrew.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
UWENA INC, founded in 2023, aims to build generational community wealth within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. They focus on education, outreach, and resources in financial literacy and entrepreneurial support.
Mission
UWENA works to build generational community wealth within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians through education, outreach, and resources.
Looking for other organizations in
North Carolina, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: