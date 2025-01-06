Val-Verde Sportsmans Club
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
4-H Shooting Sports
Provides a shooting sports program for youth in Val Verde County 4-H, teaching firearm safety and marksmanship skills.
About
Val-Verde Sportsmans Club
Founded in
1959
EIN
956096053
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 422 TUSTIN, California 92781-0422 United States
Website
www.vcmrf.org
Phone
(805)-641-9800
Email address
About
The Val Verde Sportsmans Club, established in 1959 in Tustin, CA, is devoted to conservation, building and preserving ecosystems, and advancing fishing for youth. They focus on promoting responsible outdoor activities and conservation efforts.
Mission
The Val Verde Sportsmans Club is devoted to conservation, building and preserving ecosystems, and advancing fishing for youth.
