Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Outdoor Mural Program
Creating outdoor murals depicting Vale's rich Oregon Trail history on buildings throughout the community, turning buildings into outdoor galleries.
About
Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society
Founded in
1993
EIN
931102789
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
PO BOX 631 VALE, Oregon 97918-0631 United States
Website
venturechurch.us
Phone
(844)-596-4503
Email address
About
The Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society, founded in 1992, aims to depict Vale's Oregon Trail history through outdoor murals on buildings throughout the city. It is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
Mission
The murals located throughout the city of Vale tell the story of the early settlers who travelled West on the Oregon Trail.
{Similar 1}
