Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Enrichment Programs
Provides Valle Crucis students with enriching activities designed and run by talented teachers.
About
Valle Crucis School Ptso
Founded in
2023
EIN
932762886
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2998 BROADSTONE RD SUGAR GROVE, North Carolina 28679-9267 United States
Website
www.veritasccs.com
Phone
(520)-417-1113
Email address
About
Mission
The VCS PTSO supports the Valle Crucis School community, made up of parent, teacher, staff and student volunteers. They are fundraisers, event planners, listeners, problem solvers and cheerleaders.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: