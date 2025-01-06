Valley Community Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health & Wellness
Classes and activities focused on active lifestyles, health, and overall well-being.
Upward Youth Sports
Sports programs for children and youth.
Pickleball
Pickleball games and activities.
Free Tax Preparation
Free tax preparation services for those who qualify.
Founded in
1990
EIN
943097598
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
549 5TH ST STE F CLARKSTON, Washington 99403-1980 United States
Website
Phone
Email address
About
Valley Community Center in Clarkston, WA, established in 1990, serves seniors, low-income residents, and veterans. They provide low-cost meals, frozen and home-delivered meals, healthcare services, a beauty shop, and social activities. The center aims to improve the quality of life for the local community.
Mission
Our facility is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide activities to our valley community.
