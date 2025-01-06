Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton
Donate to
Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton
Shop to support
Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Life Groups
Small, diverse communities that meet to reflect on Sunday's message and scripture. They help God's truths take root and shape daily life.
Local Missions
Partnerships with local organizations providing support, prayer, and hope to those in need within the Tri-Valley area.
Women's Ministry
Offers Bible studies, worship gatherings, and a Mom's Prayer Group to foster spiritual growth and connection among women.
Building Life Together (BLT)
A Sunday class that functions as a family, offering worship, Bible study, discussion, and prayer to grow in faith.
About
Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton
Founded in
1978
EIN
942404572
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
4455 DEL VALLE PKWY PLEASANTON, California 94566-6118 United States
Website
vermontriverconservancy.org
Phone
(802)-229-0820
Email address
About
Valley Community Church in Pleasanton, CA, strives to make, mature, and mobilize apprentices of Jesus. They offer various programs, including local missions to support the homeless and those in need.
Mission
Valley Community Church of Pleasanton fosters a welcoming space for spiritual growth and connection, serving the Pleasanton community with care and compassion.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: