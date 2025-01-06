Valley Community Church Of Pleasanton

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Life Groups

Small, diverse communities that meet to reflect on Sunday's message and scripture. They help God's truths take root and shape daily life.

‍

Local Missions

Partnerships with local organizations providing support, prayer, and hope to those in need within the Tri-Valley area.

‍

Women's Ministry

Offers Bible studies, worship gatherings, and a Mom's Prayer Group to foster spiritual growth and connection among women.

‍

Building Life Together (BLT)

A Sunday class that functions as a family, offering worship, Bible study, discussion, and prayer to grow in faith.

‍