Valley Fresh
Donate to
Valley Fresh
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Valley Fresh
Shop to support
Valley Fresh
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Valley Fresh
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Employee Benefits
Valley Fresh Foods provides employees with medical and dental healthcare, vacation pay, profit-sharing retirement accounts, and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
About
Valley Fresh
Founded in
2022
EIN
920623846
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Address
5009 W CLEARWATER AVE KENNEWICK, Washington 99336-4986 United States
Website
vernoniafriendshipjamboree.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
VALLEY FRESH INC is dedicated to providing fresh, quality food to the Kennewick community, bringing nourishment and care to local families and neighbors.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: