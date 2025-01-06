Support
Valley Korean Community Church
—
Support the Korean community in Sylmar.
Donate to
Valley Korean Community Church
Donation
Become a supporter of
Valley Korean Community Church
Your donation to
Valley Korean Community Church
helps advance their mission in
California, United States
by supporting programs like
{ProgramType1}
,
{ProgramType2}
, and more.
$0 of $20,000 goal
Donate now
Peer-to-peer
Support
Valley Korean Community Church
by giving or fundraising
Your support helps
Valley Korean Community Church
continue their mission in
California, United States
. Whether you give directly or help raise funds, you’re fueling programs that matter...
$0 of $20,000 goal
Membership
Become a member
Support our mission and become a member today!
Standard Membership $150
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Student or Young Member $75
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
Supporter Membership $250
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Valley Korean Community Church
Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Valley Korean Community Church
Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support
Valley Korean Community Church
and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support
Valley Korean Community Church
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support
Valley Korean Community Church
100% of your purchase supports
Valley Korean Community Church
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch
Tote bag
$12
3
left!
Merch
Hoodie
$49
3
left!
Merch
Mug
$19
3
left!
Valley Korean Community Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Worship Services
Provides weekly worship services and spiritual guidance to the Korean community in Sylmar, California.
About
Valley Korean Community Church
Founded in
1992
EIN
953645886
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
15089 ROXFORD ST SYLMAR, California 91342-1355 United States
Website
www.verticalraise.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
Valley Korean Community Church
About
Mission
Valley Korean Community Church brings people together in Sylmar, California, fostering connection and support for the local Korean community.
