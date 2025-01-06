Valley Spiritualist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Services
Weekly services include prayers, hymns, readings, and talks from mediums, often with guidance from Spirit Guides.
Healing Meditation
A service focused on healing through meditation.
About
Valley Spiritualist Church
Founded in
1970
EIN
952512087
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
17965 COLLINS ST ENCINO, California 91316-1030 United States
Website
myvaa.org
Phone
(951)-296-6755
Email address
About
Mission
Valley Spiritualist Church offers a welcoming space in Encino, California, fostering spiritual exploration and connection within the community.
{Similar 1}
