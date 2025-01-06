Valley Theatricals
Valley Theatricals
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Acting Workshops
Provides acting workshops to develop performance skills.
Technical Trainings
Offers technical training in areas like set construction and stage management.
About
Valley Theatricals
Founded in
2023
EIN
922739213
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
13 ALPINE MEADOW LN AVON, Connecticut 06001-3935 United States
Website
veteransawayfromhome.org
Phone
(916)-606-9774
Email address
About
Playhouse 44, founded in 2024, is Avon's only community theater group. It is an all-volunteer organization that offers entertaining, socially conscious, professional-quality plays.
Mission
VALLEY THEATRICALS COMPANY in Avon, Connecticut, uses theater to enrich and support veterans, providing a creative outlet and fostering community at veteransawayfromhome.org.
What $2,100 could fund instead: