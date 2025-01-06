Valley Travelers
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
About
Valley Travelers
Founded in
1984
EIN
953601971
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
716 SOUTH 2ND ST EL CAJON, California 92019-3093 United States
Website
veteransbridgehome.org
Phone
(866)-249-6656
Email address
-
About
Valley Travelers Incorporated, founded in 1984, is a non-profit organization for individuals 55 and over. The community-centered group of approximately 300 members facilitates group travel experiences.
Mission
Valley Travelers Incorporated is a senior social club of approximately 300 members aged 55 and above, dedicated to organizing and facilitating social trips and tours, fostering camaraderie and community.

