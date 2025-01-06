About

Valley Water Management Company, founded in 1992, is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit in Kern County committed to safely and economically managing oilfield produced water. They operate permitted facilities regulated by multiple agencies, promoting the beneficial reuse of treated produced water for irrigation and other applications, in line with state resolutions.

Mission

Committed to safely and economically managing oilfield produced water in Kern County as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.