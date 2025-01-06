Valley Water Management
Oilfield Produced Water Management
Safely and economically manages oilfield produced water in Kern County, ensuring compliance with regulations.
About
Valley Water Management
Founded in
1992
EIN
951325930
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
7500 MEANY AVE BAKERSFIELD, California 93308-5178 United States
About
Valley Water Management Company, founded in 1992, is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit in Kern County committed to safely and economically managing oilfield produced water. They operate permitted facilities regulated by multiple agencies, promoting the beneficial reuse of treated produced water for irrigation and other applications, in line with state resolutions.
Mission
Committed to safely and economically managing oilfield produced water in Kern County as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.
