The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Development
Focuses on creating a thriving environment in Andrews, NC for residents and visitors, supporting cultural and historical roots.
Disaster Relief
Provides assistance in disaster relief efforts to support the community.
College Scholarship
Awards a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior, encouraging business plans that could help grow Andrews.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922747231
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 1075 ANDREWS, North Carolina 28901-1075 United States
Website
www.veteranshousingfoundation.org
Phone
(202)-798-1145
Email address
About
Mission
The Valleytown Visionary Guild supports and promotes the cultural and historical roots of Valleytown, including Topton, Andrews, and Marble.
What $2,100 could fund instead: