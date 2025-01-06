Ventures In Hope
Ventures In Hope
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Ventures In Hope
Ventures In Hope
Ventures In Hope
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Travel Assistance Program
Arranges cost-effective travel and housing for individuals facing critical illnesses, removing barriers to crucial medical care. Services are provided at no cost.
Ventures In Hope
Founded in
2023
EIN
933690363
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
PO BOX 658 SARATOGA SPGS, New York 12866-0658 United States
Website
www.vfw1693.org
Phone
(812)-945-2024
Email address
-
About
Ventures in Hope, founded in 2023, restores hope to individuals facing critical illnesses by removing barriers to care through low-cost travel arrangements. They provide convenient and cost-effective travel solutions for those in need.
Mission
Ventures in Hope's mission is to restore hope to those diagnosed with critical illness by removing barriers to care by arranging convenient and cost-effective travel.
{Similar 1}
